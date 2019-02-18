PITTSBURGH - It's been nearly a year since Diana Street in Spring Hill was closed after a landslide, but residents of the neighborhood now have hope that it will reopen soon.
Monday afternoon Pittsburgh public works arrived with equipment to repair a massive crack in the road and reinforce the hill below it.
"I’ve had so many people come up here and look at it and if we all had a shovel we could’ve dug it out by now to be honest with you," Spring Hill resident Johnny Marucci said.
The repairs will cost $900,000 and could take as long as six months to complete.
"If we do leave it unchecked we do fear that the slide would continue to progress and eventually affect private properties," Karina Ricks, director of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, said.
The city has a total of $8 million budgeted this year to repair landslides, including those on Swineburne Street and Forward Avenue.
