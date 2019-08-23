Dick's Sporting Goods is delaying its decision on whether to keep selling guns.
The company was considering the move after the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
But now, they say it's too early to make a decision.
Dick's did make changes after the mass shooting at Parkland High School in Florida last year.
The company stopped selling assault-style rifles, high-capacity magazines and bump stocks.
Dick's third quarter numbers were released Thursday and the company had a strong third quarter and early success in cutting back gun sales.
