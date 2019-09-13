  • Dick's Sporting Goods joins 145+ other companies calling for gun safety laws

    The CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods joined the leaders of 147 companies calling on senators to pass gun safety legislation.

    The businesses want the Senate to act on legislation that's already passed the House. The bill would strengthen background checks of those buying guns.

    It would also expand red flag laws to let courts take guns from a person considered to be a public safety threat.

    Channel 11 reported in August the Coraopolis-based company is considering pulling all guns from its shelves.

