The CEO of Dick's Sporting Goods joined the leaders of 147 companies calling on senators to pass gun safety legislation.
The businesses want the Senate to act on legislation that's already passed the House. The bill would strengthen background checks of those buying guns.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It would also expand red flag laws to let courts take guns from a person considered to be a public safety threat.
Channel 11 reported in August the Coraopolis-based company is considering pulling all guns from its shelves.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police find car sought in connection with woman's body found in local park; 2 people detained
- 117 dogs removed from home in largest rescue on record for Animal Friends
- Man killed in crash with sanitation truck on Route 51
- VIDEO: Hundreds of yellow cars show up for boy fighting cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}