Dicks Sporting Goods could announce as early as Thursday a plan to stop selling guns at all of its stores, according to CNN Business.
In March, the Pittsburgh-headquartered company announced the retailer would stop selling firearms at 125 of its stores, leaving sales in about 600 stores.
The retailer said it would take a look at the impact on overall sales and complete a review by the end of this month.
This isn’t the first time Dick’s Sporting Goods announced a change in its gun policy. Two weeks after the Parkland Shooting in 2018, the retailer stopped selling assault-style rifles and said it wouldn’t sell weapons or ammunition to anyone under the age of 21.
The announcement about a new gun policy could come Thursday, when the company issues its quarterly report.
WPXI has reached out to officials with Dick’s Sporting Goods for more information about the policy. They have not yet responded.
