Disabled train blocks South Hills road

BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A South Hills road is expected to be closed until at least Saturday afternoon because of a disabled train.
According to the Twitter page for the Bethel Park police department, the railroad crossing on Willis Road is blocked by that disabled train.
TRAFFIC ALERT: The railroad crossing on Willis Road is blocked by a disabled train. It is expected to be cleared by this afternoon. Please find an alternate route.— Bethel Park Police (@bethelparkpd) February 23, 2019
It is expected to be cleared by this afternoon.
Police ask that you find an alternate route.
