  • Disabled train blocks South Hills road

    Updated:

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A South Hills road is expected to be closed until at least Saturday afternoon because of a disabled train.

    According to the Twitter page for the Bethel Park police department, the railroad crossing on Willis Road is blocked by that disabled train.

    It is expected to be cleared by this afternoon.

    Police ask that you find an alternate route.

