Dislodged decking creates hole on Elizabeth Bridge, causes accident

ELIZABETH, Pa. - Dislodged decking on the Elizabeth Bridge left behind a hole and caused a crash early Thursday morning, police said.
The vehicle involved in the crash struck the hole just after midnight on the southbound side of the bridge.
We’re learning what led to the hole that forced emergency repairs overnight -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Repairs were completed and lanes reopened shortly after 4:30 a.m.
The driver suffered minor burns when the vehicle’s airbag deployed, police said. His vehicle was badly damaged and was towed from the scene.
Other vehicles on the bridge at the time of the accident were backed off the bridge after being delayed for about 15 minutes, police said.
