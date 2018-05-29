Dispatchers: 2 people struck by lightning in Beaver County

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two people were struck by lightning in Beaver County, dispatchers said.
Dispatchers said it happened in the 100 block Kennedy Drive in Center Township around 5:30 p.m.
Channel 11 went to speak to the family, but they said no one was struck by lightning. They said they called 911 after they thought a tree was struck.
