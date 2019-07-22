PITTSBURGH - A dispute between a landlord and a tenant involving a stun gun escalated and ended with one of them being shot and killed.
It happened just after midnight on Kincaid Street in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.
The victim's name has not been released.
One person was taken in for questioning.
