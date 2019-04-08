DISTRACTED DRIVING: New study shows who is most likely to drive while distracted

PITTSBURGH - Distracted driving is on the rise in Pennsylvania according to a new study.
Nine people die each day from distracted driving, and 100 others are hurt.
“It is quickly becoming one of the most prominent issues on the roadways it is effecting all of us,” Jim Garrity from AAA said.
While the number of distracted driving citation is actually down over the last year citations are up over the last five years.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts you care about. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“That is why we've launched this campaign don't drive intoxicated don't drive intexticated,” Garrity said.
Garrity said a new survey from the Pennsylvania courts shows men are responsible for 70 percent of citations. The study also found that 36 percent of the people cited are in their 20s.
Another interesting find of the study is that May is the most popular month in Pennsylvania for citations to be issued.
“More families on the road to go take vacation is a great thing, we love seeing that, but what we want to do is increase the stigma surrounding distracted driving,” Garrity said.
To review the findings of the survey yourself, visit the Pennsylvania Courts website.
TRENDING NOW:
- Auburn University gymnast breaks both legs during floor routine
- Felicity Huffman, 13 others to plead guilty in college admissions bribery scheme
- 3 U.S. service members, 1 contractor killed in roadside bombing in Afghanistan
- VIDEO: Ryan Shazier jumps into new level of physical rehab
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}