PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala is standing by the charges filed against three men following a violent fight during which two women were beaten at a Pittsburgh gas station.
Scott Hill, Balkar Singh and Sukhjinder Sadhra each face charges of simple assault. However, there have been calls for tougher charges.
Zappala said Wednesday that after reviewing video and evidence from the Exxon gas station at the corner of Brighton Road and Marshall Avenue, the fight did not rise to the level of aggravated assault. He said he believes simple assault charges are appropriate.
The fight, video of which went viral, led to three days of protests.
According to the criminal complaint, the incident started with an argument over spilled gas Friday evening.
The women told police they were trying to pump gas into their car when the pump began to malfunction, spilling gas onto the ground. According to police, they then tried to get a refund for what they claimed was $17 worth of spilled gas. The owners refused, and the argument turned physical.
The gas station employees and customers both told police different sides of the story, but the owners and one employee are the only ones facing charges.
