District scraps new security provider just days after making deal

Days after hiring a new security provider, the Highlands School District has scrapped the deal.
WATCH BELOW TO FIND OUT HOW A SOCIAL MEDIA POST LEAD TO THE DECISION:
TRENDING NOW:
- Body found behind auto body shop
- Jury selection complete for trial of officer charged in shooting death of Antwon Rose
- Giant wolf-like animal dumped at kill shelter isn't what you think
- VIDEO: Man flown to hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}