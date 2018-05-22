  • District will furlough teachers, raise taxes because of massive budget deficit

    NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. - The Highlands School Board ignored the demands of angry parents and voted to furlough teachers and raise taxes.  

    The meeting took several hours and ended with a 5 to 4 vote.

    Thirty school staff members will be furloughed, including teachers.

    Taxes will be increased and some school buildings will be consolidated because the district is in millions of dollars in debt.

    The auditorium was packed with concerned parents and community members.

    At one point during the meeting, someone asked board members how much debt the district is actually in, which no one answered.

    Channel 11 has learned the district's late business manager moved money around without telling school officials, but that's not the reason for the debt.

    According to school officials, for several years the district has had to spend more money than they actually have.

     
     

