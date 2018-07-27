Disturbing details in Carrick dismemberment revealed in court

PITTSBURGH - Gruesome details about the death of 46-year-old Kevin Thompson were revealed in court Friday.
Thompson’s body was found dismembered at his Carrick home last month.
At a preliminary hearing for his accused killer, John Dickinson, the prosecution read part of an autopsy report that concluded Thompson was stabbed several times, including though the eye.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke spoke with the victim’s family who were in court and the defendant’s attorney for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
