Disturbing details in Carrick dismemberment revealed in court

    PITTSBURGH - Gruesome details about the death of 46-year-old Kevin Thompson were revealed in court Friday.

    Thompson’s body was found dismembered at his Carrick home last month.

    At a preliminary hearing for his accused killer, John Dickinson, the prosecution read part of an autopsy report that concluded Thompson was stabbed several times, including though the eye.

