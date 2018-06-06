  • Dive team searching for possible drowning victim

    Updated:

    SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Water rescue teams are searching for a man who is presumed to have drowned earlier this evening.

    According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, emergency personnel are stationed at a bridge on Chaintown Road over Jacobs Creek in South Huntingdon.

    This is a developing story.

    This is on the border of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

    Firefighters are working with crews from three different counties, according to TribLIVE.com.

