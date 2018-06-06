SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - Water rescue teams are searching for a man who is presumed to have drowned earlier this evening.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, emergency personnel are stationed at a bridge on Chaintown Road over Jacobs Creek in South Huntingdon.
This is on the border of Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
Firefighters are working with crews from three different counties, according to TribLIVE.com.
HAPPENING NOW: Water rescue in Creek Falls. @micheleWPXI #WPXI @FCEMA911 pic.twitter.com/vpVucS2jCS— Gigi (@wpxigigi) June 6, 2018
