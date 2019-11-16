  • American Airlines flight changes course to PIT due to mechanical problems

    PITTSBURGH - An American Airlines flight changed course to land at Pittsburgh International after mechanical issues were found onboard, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

    The flight, American Airlines 2244, was heading from Chicago to Washington, D.C. Saturday morning.

    The plane changed course and landed safely at 9:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for American. All 72 passengers on board were rebooked on different flights to get to Washington.

