PITTSBURGH - An American Airlines flight changed course to land at Pittsburgh International after mechanical issues were found onboard, according to a spokesperson for the airport.
The flight, American Airlines 2244, was heading from Chicago to Washington, D.C. Saturday morning.
The plane changed course and landed safely at 9:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for American. All 72 passengers on board were rebooked on different flights to get to Washington.
