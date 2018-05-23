DNA evidence could clear man in decades old Westmoreland Co. rape case

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - The Innocence Project is taking on the case of an Allegheny County man convicted in a brutal rape that happened nearly 30 years ago.
John Kunco was found guilty of rape and other charges in 1991 for an attack on a woman in her New Kensington home. He was sentenced to serve 45 to 90 years in prison.
Kunco's attorneys hope new DNA evidence will help set him free.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is in the courtroom to find out if a judge will release Kunco from custody while his attorneys fight to get him released. She'll have complete coverage on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
