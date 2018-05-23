  • DNA evidence could clear man in decades old Westmoreland Co. rape case

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - The Innocence Project is taking on the case of an Allegheny County man convicted in a brutal rape that happened nearly 30 years ago.

    John Kunco was found guilty of rape and other charges in 1991 for an attack on a woman in her New Kensington home. He was sentenced to serve 45 to 90 years in prison.

    Kunco's attorneys hope new DNA evidence will help set him free.

