NEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE Wednesday 12:30 p.m.
Neville Township is lifting its do not use water order, but a do not consume order will remain in place.
Water can now be used for handwashing, bathing, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.
The township says bottled water should still be used for drinking, cooking and food preparation.
Water will still be available at the Neville Island Fire Department at 5300 Grand Avenue.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Neville Township is asking residents to not use the water.
According to a release from the township, an industrial water meter recorded a backflow into the water system of approximately 2,000 gallons. The content of the backflow is unknown at this time, but there is a threat of contamination.
The township says to use bottled water or other sources for drinking, bathing, handwashing, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, cooking or food preparation until further notice.
They said boiling, freezing, filtering or letting water stand is not recommended since the content of the backflow is still unknown.
The township is investigating the source of the backflow and is consulting with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Water will be available at the Neville Island Fire Department at 5300 Grand Avenue.
