Doctors urge FDA to stop EpiPen shortage from getting any worse

CANONSBURG, Pa. - Doctors are pleading for an intervention to prevent an EpiPen shortage from getting any worse.
In a letter, doctors called on the Food and Drug Administration to help get other allergy injectors on the market.
"They can also facilitate other types of injectors coming on the market," said Dr. James Baker. "There are several that are trying to get approval in the United States."
People in 45 states haven't been able to get an EpiPen.
According to local doctors, Pittsburgh has not been impacted yet.
Canonsburg-based Mylan, which makes the EpiPen, blames the shortage on a supplier.
