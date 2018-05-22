  • Doctors urge FDA to stop EpiPen shortage from getting any worse

    Updated:

    CANONSBURG, Pa. - Doctors are pleading for an intervention to prevent an EpiPen shortage from getting any worse.

    In a letter, doctors called on the Food and Drug Administration to help get other allergy injectors on the market.

    "They can also facilitate other types of injectors coming on the market," said Dr. James Baker. "There are several that are trying to get approval in the United States."

    People in 45 states haven't been able to get an EpiPen.

    According to local doctors, Pittsburgh has not been impacted yet.

    Canonsburg-based Mylan, which makes the EpiPen, blames the shortage on a supplier.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Doctors urge FDA to stop EpiPen shortage from getting any worse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: 5 dogs found living inside car parked in garage

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged with driving into PNC Bank, McDonald's appears in court

  • Headline Goes Here

    New 14th Congressional District prepared for voting confusion

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water main break leaves homes without service in Charleroi