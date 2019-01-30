Doctors warn of dangers amid arctic cold hitting region

The bitter cold arctic air hitting western Pennsylvania Wednesday and Thursday can be dangerous to people’s health in ways that aren’t always obvious.
While frostbite is a concern, conditions like asthma and emphysema can also be triggered, according to Dr. John Rittenberger, associate professor of emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh.
Rittenberger said it’s crucial that people keep warm if they must go outside, but also be mindful that the cold creates ice.
“This morning, most of what we're seeing in the ER are slips and falls, and there are a few vehicle crashes, so be safe and, ideally, just don't go out there if you don't have to,” Rittenberger said.
