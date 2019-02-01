  • Dog dies in Butler County house fire

    BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A dog died in a Butler County house fire on Friday afternoon.

    A woman who lives in the Buffalo Township home on Parker Road was not there when the fire started, she told Channel 11.

    Multiple fire crews responded to the scene.

    Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more for Channel 11 News airing now.

