Dog dies in Butler County house fire

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A dog died in a Butler County house fire on Friday afternoon.
A woman who lives in the Buffalo Township home on Parker Road was not there when the fire started, she told Channel 11.
Multiple fire crews responded to the scene.
Gabriella DeLuca is at the scene working to learn more for Channel 11 News airing now.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘I may go vomit': Judge sickened by images of 4-year-old's death
- Man convicted in kidnapping of Pittsburgh-area teen released from jail
- More than dozen blood pressure medications recalled since July
- VIDEO: Florida School Bus Driver Saves Kids After Vehicle Catches Fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}