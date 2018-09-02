Dog dies in townhome fire

A fire broke out at a townhome in Cranberry Township on Sunday.
Multiple fire crews were called to Clearbook Court around 8:15 a.m., according to dispatchers.
The Cranberry Fire Chief said they had a number of crews on the scene because there are other units connected to the unit that was on fire.
No people were injured, but a dog inside the home died.
