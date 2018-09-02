  • Dog dies in townhome fire

    Updated:

    A fire broke out at a townhome in Cranberry Township on Sunday. 

    Multiple fire crews were called to Clearbook Court around 8:15 a.m., according to dispatchers.

    The Cranberry Fire Chief said they had a number of crews on the scene because there are other units connected to the unit that was on fire. 

    No people were injured, but a dog inside the home died.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories