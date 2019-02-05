Dog fighting expected to be cause of stray's 'severe' injuries

PITTSBURGH - Officials are investigating after a dog was found with horrific injuries that are so gruesome, Channel 11 has chosen to blur the photos.
The Humane Animal Rescue in Homewood is caring for the dog.
We're talking with the people caring for the dog and why they say the injuries are consistent with dog fighting, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Code Orange air quality alert issued for much of western Pennsylvania
- ‘Young and the Restless' star Kristoff St. John dies at 52
- Mother, boyfriend sentenced to jail for attacking teacher with brick
- VIDEO: Oakmont Bakery moves to new location Tuesday
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}