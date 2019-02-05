  • Dog fighting expected to be cause of stray's 'severe' injuries

    PITTSBURGH - Officials are investigating after a dog was found with horrific injuries that are so gruesome, Channel 11 has chosen to blur the photos.

    The Humane Animal Rescue in Homewood is caring for the dog.

    We're talking with the people caring for the dog and why they say the injuries are consistent with dog fighting, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. 

