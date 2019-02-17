Dog killed in McKeesport house fire

MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A fire destroyed a home in McKeesport Sunday afternoon.
The fire happened in the 3300 block of Garbett Street around 2 p.m.
Firefighters on the scene told Channel 11 one dog died in the fire.
No one else was home at the time.
