  • Dog killed in McKeesport house fire

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - A fire destroyed a home in McKeesport Sunday afternoon.

    The fire happened in the 3300 block of Garbett Street around 2 p.m.

    Firefighters on the scene told Channel 11 one dog died in the fire.

    No one else was home at the time.

