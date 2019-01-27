Dog killed in New Castle house fire

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - 8:50 P.M. UPDATE: Only one dog was found dead. The other is missing.
Authorities say the fire may have started in the living room, but the cause is unclear.
Two dogs are believed to have been killed in a New Castle house fire on Saturday.
The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in a two-story wood frame house in the 1600 block of South Jefferson Street. Flames could be seen shooting out of the second-floor windows.
Firemen had to use chain saws to cut trees in front of the house to gain better access to the home.
TRENDING NOW:
- At least 1 person dead after series of crashes at Oakland exit off Parkway East
- Man dies after being shot multiple times inside vehicle
- Police searching for property owner who owes $35K in fines
- VIDEO: Widow of Man Who Collapsed and Died While Running on Treadmill Sues Gym for $13M
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
A woman and her son were not home at the time but she returned and directed firemen to the kitchen area where the dogs were.
The pets could not be immediately found and they are assumed perished in the fire.
The woman told Channel 11 she has lived there only a few months and had no insurance on the house.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}