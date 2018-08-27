Dog rescued from brink of starvation adopted 8 months later

PITTSBURGH - It took eight months of recovery, but a dog rescued from a Pittsburgh home has found another one.
According to Humane Animal Rescue, police found Loki on Dec. 26, emaciated and tied outside with no food, water or shelter in air temperatures around 20 degrees.
Pennsylvania's Libre's Law does not allow dogs to be kept outside for more than 30 minutes in temperatures less than 32 degrees.
After 8 long months in our care, LOKI FOUND A FAMILY! Read how his incredible journey took him from the brink of starvation, to prison, & finally to a new home. #PghAnimalsWin #BeHumane #MondayMotivation @PghPolice pic.twitter.com/z3GRRxBWUJ— Humane Animal Rescue (@HARSavesLives) August 27, 2018
The 6-year-old pit bull mix was taken to a North Side shelter, where he started to recover.
It took some time there, as well as time in a prison foster program and several months in a foster home, for the previously neglected dog to make a full recovery.
A family casually considering adoption saw Loki on a poster, then came back to adopt him, according to the Humane Animal Rescue's Twitter account.
His former owner was charged with animal cruelty and neglect.
TRENDING NOW:
- High school track star shot in head, dies on day he was to leave home for Penn State
- Georgia Tech pulls job offer because applicant committed felonies as teen
- Steelers trading for Raiders wide receiver
- VIDEO: Bleach, glass bottle thrown at neighbors -- including baby -- during neighbor dispute
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}