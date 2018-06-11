  • Dog shot, left for dead under Washington Co. porch

    Updated:

    AVELLA, Pa. - A Washington County Humane Officer is asking for the public's help finding info on who shot a dog and left it for dead.  

    The dog was found under a porch on Meadowcroft Road outside of Avella.  

    Channel 11 is talking to the woman who helped save the dog and get her help, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    The dog was in bad shape after getting shot with a shot gun.  

    Doctors say the dog had old wounds all over his body as well.  

    Donations can be made to CRICAAT (Call and Report Inhumane Cruelty and Abuse of Animals Today) P.O Box 117, Washington, PA 15301 or Paypal at Ceeteecee2@comcast.net.

     
     

