Dogs abandoned after Hurricane Maria in process of being reunited with their owners

Animals shelters across the country last year took in cats and dogs after Hurricane Maria forced their owners to leave Puerto Rico.
Now, Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team is working to reunite them.
Volunteers picked up 12 dogs from a shelter in Madison, New Jersey on Sunday and are reuniting them with their owners in Baltimore, Columbus, Indianapolis and Virginia.
This is all part of the Puerto Rico Unite initiative, which looks to reunite 100 dogs with their owners.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Lisa Sylvester.
TRENDING NOW:
- Child knocks over glass sculpture, parents may be on the hook for $132,000 bill
- Thomas Markle wishes he had walked daughter down the aisle
- Parents' warning after 2-year-old climbs pool safety ladder goes viral
- VIDEO:Woman Swallowed Whole By Python
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}