  • Dogs abandoned after Hurricane Maria in process of being reunited with their owners

    Updated:

    Animals shelters across the country last year took in cats and dogs after Hurricane Maria forced their owners to leave Puerto Rico.

    Now, Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team is working to reunite them.

    Volunteers picked up 12 dogs from a shelter in Madison, New Jersey on Sunday and are reuniting them with their owners in Baltimore, Columbus, Indianapolis and Virginia.

    This is all part of the Puerto Rico Unite initiative, which looks to reunite 100 dogs with their owners.

    Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Lisa Sylvester. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dogs abandoned after Hurricane Maria in process of being reunited with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Puerto Rico still needs help: List of volunteer opportunities, charities

  • Headline Goes Here

    Smooth criminal? Michael Jackson's former elephant briefly escapes…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dead great white shark washes ashore on California beach

  • Headline Goes Here

    23-foot python swallows woman whole, reports say