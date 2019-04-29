  • Local shelter says two abandoned dogs may have 'been used as bait'

    By: Bradford Arick

    Updated:

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A Western Pennsylvania animal shelter is asking for your help after a pair of dogs were found abandoned near their Uniontown facility over the weekend.

    According to a Facebook post from the Office Manager at Fayette Friends of Animals, two dogs were found “soaking wet from the rain, scared and growling.” The Office Manager goes on that a female dog was tied to the facility’s gate and a male was “cowering next to the gate” but was not tied up.

    The post continues, adding both dogs had cuts on their face and body, with the female having an infection and the male two cherry eyes. The Office Manager’s post speculates the two dogs may “have been used as ‘bait’ dogs.”

    If you have any information, you’re asked to please contact the facility at 724-245-7815.

    TRENDING NOW:    

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories