PITTSBURGH - Officials with the City of Pittsburgh announced the first books have been sent out to area preschoolers in connection with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Officials with the city said 1,402 children received books in the first shipment. Another 400 kids have been added to the program since the beginning of June, and books will soon be shipped to them as well.
The City Council voted to use a $250,000 grant to help get the program started.
Through the program, children who are residents of the City of Pittsburgh receive age-appropriate books every month from birth until the age of 5. All children receive "The Little Engine That Could" as their first book.
Interested in applying for the free book program? CLICK HERE for instructions on how to get started.
