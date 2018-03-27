Donation from Rachael Ray Foundation to help local animal rescue group

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray is helping a local animal rescue group save more pets.
Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team said it has received its biggest donation to date, and plans to use the money to cover the monthly financing of a new cargo plane.
The group still needs help to get funding for the plane.
To find out how you can help or to make a donation, CLICK HERE.
