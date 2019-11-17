  • Crews battle house fire overnight

    Updated:

    DONORA, Pa. - Emergency crews rushed to put out a fire at a home in Donora overnight.

    Firefighters were on the roof of the porch, breaking through a window when Channel 11 arrived to the scene along Allen Avenue.

    Fire crews said everyone made it out safely. They are still investigating to find out what sparked the blaze.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories