DONORA, Pa. - Emergency crews rushed to put out a fire at a home in Donora overnight.
Firefighters were on the roof of the porch, breaking through a window when Channel 11 arrived to the scene along Allen Avenue.
Fire crews said everyone made it out safely. They are still investigating to find out what sparked the blaze.
