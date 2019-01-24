Doomsday Clock remains unchanged after annual presentation

The Doomsday Clock remains set at two minutes until midnight.
The clock symbolizes human existence and life on Earth, with midnight representing global annihilation.
It is updated each year by a group of scientists and scholars known as the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.
They gave their annual presentation Thursday, leaving the clock at 11:58 p.m.
That represents no change since last year but remains the closest the clock has ever come to apocalyptic midnight.
The scientists in charge of the clock say nuclear weapons and climate change are the reasons the minute hand is so close to midnight.
They say America's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the fact that global carbon dioxide emissions resumed an upward climb in 2017 and 2018 are also reasons for concern.
