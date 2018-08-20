PITTSBURGH - Double Dare, the self-described ‘messiest game show on TV’ is coming to Pittsburgh this fall just in time for it’s return to the airwaves.
As part of a promotional tour, Double Dare Live, local contestants will get to try their hands at physical challenges and the obstacle course.
The show began in 1986 and ran for seven years plus several revivals.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman walking dog killed in apparent alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
- Pregnant woman, 2 daughters likely strangled, records show
- North Catholic HS sign vandalized amid pressure to remove Cardinal Wuerl’s name
- VIDEO: SNAP holds protest outside Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The newest version began this summer, and has more than two-dozen episodes airing on Nick.
Double Dare Live comes to Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on Nov. 18. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}