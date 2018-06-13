  • Double shooting leaves 1 dead

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - One person was killed in a double shooting Tuesday night in McKeesport, police said.

    Police and paramedics were called about 10:30 p.m. to Sumac Street.

    The victim who died was shot in the head, police said. The second victim was shot in the leg.

    We’re working to learn whether police have any suspects for Channel 11 Morning News.

    

