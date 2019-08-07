  • Former police chief suing borough six months after his firing

    Updated:

    MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - A fired police chief from Westmoreland County is now suing the borough where he used to work.

    Douglas Sam was fired in February for what the borough council described as a "string of things."

    In a federal lawsuit, Sam claims he was wrongfully fired and the borough officials obstructed justice.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    One example cited in Sam's lawsuit is a DUI arrest made in 2018. Sam said the suspect made a phone call and moments later, two borough officials called Sam asking him to reconsider the arrest.

    In the lawsuit, Sam claims he was offered a contract a short time after for less money. When he refused to sign it, he says, he was fired.

    >>PREVIOUSMount Pleasant borough council votes to remove police chief

    The borough's solicitor spoke to Channel 11's Aaron Martin over the phone and said he could not comment since the borough still has not been served with the lawsuit.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories