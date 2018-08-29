  • Downed lines close Route 65 in both directions

    Updated:

    Route 65 has closed in both directions in Beaver County on Wednesday afternoon after power lines fell on the roadway.

    The blockage at Logan Lane, between Baden and Economy boroughs, shut down the busy commuter road just before rush hour.

    We’re working to learn how long the road may be shut down and what detours may be available, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories