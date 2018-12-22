  • Downed trees close section of major Pittsburgh road

    PITTSBURGH - Trees have fallen on a portion of West Carson Street in Pittsburgh on Friday night, reportedly causing the road to close.

    The trees fell in the vicinity of the West End Circle after 9 p.m., the county said, although it was not clear where exactly they landed.

    West Carson has been closed in both directions until further notice, the county said.

