Downed trees, power outages still issues in Bentleyville

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. - Downed trees are still a huge problem in our area, with tree trimmers working around the clock and too much demand for them to tackle.
This tree in Bentleyville is on wires. They are still without power in the neighborhood.
Channel 11's Cara Sapida is speaking with neighbors who worry it’s going to land on one of the many cars that keep going through the road block, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
