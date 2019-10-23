  • Downtown Beauty Shoppe coworking space to reposition as new social club

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - A little more than a year after the Beauty Shoppe brought its local, hospitality-inflected approach to coworking to downtown for the first time, the operator is shifting to make the location within the Pitt Building a members-only social club.

    Led by the building owner, also an investor in the Beauty Shoppe, the 12,000-square-foot coworking space is slated to become the Americus Club, a social and event space.

    The new social club offering at the Pitt Building, located at corner of Smithfield Street and the Boulevard of the Allies, will be in addition to its established coworking offerings, which will continue to be available.

