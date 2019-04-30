PITTSBURGH - Police say one person was taken to the hospital after an incident in downtown Pittsburgh Monday night.
Investigators were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Liberty Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Details about the incident are unclear, but when a Channel 11 photographer arrived he saw police looking around a stopped PAT bus.
The Port Authoirty told Channel 11 one woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a bus. The woman had non-life-threatening neck and shoulder injuries.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
