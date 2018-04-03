  • Downtown intersection to shut down for 1 week for construction

    A Downtown Pittsburgh intersection will shut down for a week to accommodate the construction of a new building.

    Officials will close the intersection of Smithfield Street and Oliver Avenue for one week, beginning Saturday at 7 a.m., the city said Tuesday. It will reopen to traffic on April 15.

    The closure is necessary to build a tower crane as part of the construction at 350 Oliver Ave.

    A detour using Grant Street and Fifth and Sixth avenues will be posted, the city said. Bus stops along Smithfield in that area will be temporarily suspended.

    Pedestrians will have access to all buildings in the area and be allowed to walk through the intersection. 

