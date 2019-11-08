PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh business incubator space is celebrating its one-year anniversary as multiple businesses there are thriving.
"We're creating generational wealth," said Tammy Thompson, the Executive Director of Circles Greater Pittsburgh. The nonprofit is celebrating one year in its business incubator, Gallery on Penn.
The goal of the incubator and an entrepreneurship program that business owners must go through before opening in the space is to build and retain minority businesses in East Liberty.
Jazmiere Bates, 13, owns her own business there, sewing up T-shirts, coats and more for people and dogs. Her business started when the teen, who is dyslexic, began using a craft cutting machine to study because it prints words backwards.
Bates is one of five minority business owners with shops in that space on Penn Avenue as a part of the startup to storefront program.
The goal is to eventually move every startup to their own storefront on the street.
The businesses pay a nominal rent, no more than a few hundred dollars.
