PITTSBURGH - Two people have been shot in Downtown Pittsburgh, according to police.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Penn Avenue around 11:10 p.m.
Police said when they arrived, they found two males who were shot. One was shot in the head and the other male was shot in the stomach.
Both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Pittsburgh police are still investigating.
Anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.
This happened after tens of thousands of people packed Downtown Pittsburgh for the July 4th fireworks show.
