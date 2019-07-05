PITTSBURGH - Just one hour after Pittsburgh's fireworks show, downtown was turned into chaos when two people were shot.
Police are asking for anyone who has pictures or videos to come forward with information.
Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for any new updates.
The relatively new Pittsburgh Police substation is 0.1 miles away from where the shooting happened on the night of Fourth of July near the corner of 6th and Penn Avenues in the Cultural District.
One man was shot in the head and the other in the stomach at the Agnes R. Katz Plaza.
Both victims are believed to be in their late teens or early twenties and are in critical condition.
On July 4, 2016, four people were wounded in a shooting near the Wood Street T station.
That violent event, as well as fights breaking out at the Regatta in 2017, led to police opening the substation downtown.
