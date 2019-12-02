PITTSBURGH - Safety, accessibility, parking, congestion and how easy or hard it is to get around are all issues about which one group wants to know your opinion.
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced the first stages are now underway in a plan designed to make it easier for people working, living or visiting the Golden Triangle to get around.
Starting this week, people can share their experiences through an online survey and in-person at various spots.
The surveys will be conducted through the early part of next year and the study is expected to wrap up sometime in the summer. The project's ultimate goal is to identify ways to improve foot traffic, bike lanes, vehicle traffic and delivery vehicles with the billions of dollars in new investments and construction happening throughout the city.
