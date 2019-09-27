  • Defense attorney says downtown stabbing suspect 'not competent' to stand trial

    PITTSBURGH - The suspect in a downtown stabbing incident made his first appearance in court Friday, and according to James Wyatt's attorney, a miscarriage of justice occurred during the preliminary hearing.

    Wyatt was arrested and charged after a double stabbing at a bus stop where he killed one woman and injured another who was hospitalized as a result.

    Wyatt's attorney told Channel 11 his client is mentally incompetent to take part in his own defense. He said holding this case for trial in this instance was not appropriate.

