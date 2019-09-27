PITTSBURGH - The suspect in a downtown stabbing incident made his first appearance in court Friday, and according to James Wyatt's attorney, a miscarriage of justice occurred during the preliminary hearing.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Wyatt was arrested and charged after a double stabbing at a bus stop where he killed one woman and injured another who was hospitalized as a result.
RELATED: What we know about man accused of stabbing two women downtown
Wyatt's attorney told Channel 11 his client is mentally incompetent to take part in his own defense. He said holding this case for trial in this instance was not appropriate.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace talks with Wyatt's attorney and more details from the courtroom.
TRENDING NOW:
- Elizabeth Bridge closed indefinitely due to ‘structural concerns,’ officials say
- Police searching for 7-week-old believed to be in danger
- Sisters beaten during fight at Pittsburgh gas station speak out day after surveillance released
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}