Dozens charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation

PITTSBURGH - The FBI, along with state and local law enforcement officials, have busted a large-scale drug operation in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Federal investigators on Wednesday charged 39 people in connection with a large cocaine trafficking operation that was distributing drugs to local communities.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, and the FBI plan to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to reveal more about the operation.
