  • Dozens charged in large-scale drug trafficking operation

    PITTSBURGH - The FBI, along with state and local law enforcement officials, have busted a large-scale drug operation in southwestern Pennsylvania.

    Federal investigators on Wednesday charged 39 people in connection with a large cocaine trafficking operation that was distributing drugs to local communities.  

    U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, and the FBI plan to hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to reveal more about the operation. 

    WPXI News Anchor Damany Lewis will be at the news conference working to uncover more about the investigation.  Stay tuned for more on this developing story. 

