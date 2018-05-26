  • More than 100 gather as city renames park for Tuskegee Airman

    Lt. Calvin Smith left Beaver County to launch an historic military career, but returned home to raise a family and serve as a city councilman before his death in 2013.

    Smith, a bombardier with the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, was honored Saturday when Beaver Falls renamed a park in his name. More than 100 people gathered to salute him on Memorial Day weekend.

