Dozens of animals rescued from deplorable conditions in local home

IRWIN, Pa. - Dozens of cats, dogs and even a bearded dragon were rescued from a Westmoreland County home.
According to police, the conditions inside the Irwin home were deplorable.
How one phone call led to the raid, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man dies after being dragged for blocks in hit-and-run
- 3-year-old with cancer gets Disney tattoo wish fulfilled
- Hugh Jackman coming to Pittsburgh with world tour
- VIDEO: Doctors: Likely only matter of time before deadly superbug fungus arrives in W. Pa.
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}