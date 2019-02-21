  • Dozens of bricks fall from building, crash onto sidewalk

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Dozens of bricks fell from a building, forcing barricades to be put up early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood.

    The bricks fell from a vacant building on Beltzhoover Avenue, crashing down onto the sidewalk below.

    Related Headlines

    Police were called about 5 a.m. to put barricades around the bricks and block the sidewalk.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories