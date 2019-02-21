Dozens of bricks fall from building, crash onto sidewalk

PITTSBURGH - Dozens of bricks fell from a building, forcing barricades to be put up early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood.
The bricks fell from a vacant building on Beltzhoover Avenue, crashing down onto the sidewalk below.
Police were called about 5 a.m. to put barricades around the bricks and block the sidewalk.
